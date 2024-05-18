Actress Manjari Mishra, who was recently seen in the film Rocket Gang, shares excerpts from her journey

What is your success mantra?

No matter what work you do, whether you want to do theatre, become an actor, an artiste, doctor, engineer or anything else, you will have to work hard. And if you are ready to work hard, then nothing can stop you, and you will definitely find success. My only piece of advice is to work hard. Those who work hard will always win. So there is no alternative.

How has theatre inspired you?

I started my career as a child artiste. I didn’t even know that I was doing stage shows. I was doing theatre, standing there on stage and performing. While doing theatre, I realised that I liked acting very much and it became my passion. When your passion becomes your work, you start working with great enthusiasm. So, I did not face any difficulty choosing my career or work. I enjoy doing theatre very much, and I’ve learnt a lot of things from theatre, be it acting, singing, dancing or the way I lead my life. It really helps, and I hope that I continue doing theatre.

Do you think luck plays a role in the industry?

Yes it does, but I have been very lucky that I did not have to struggle in any way. I received a lot of support from my family and friends.

What is the best thing about being a public figure?

The best thing about being a public figure is the platform it provides to influence positive change and connect with a wider audience to inspire, educate and advocate for important causes.

How do you strike a balance between your personal and private life?

Striking a balance between personal and private life involves setting boundaries, prioritising self-care and maintaining open communication with loved ones. It’s essential to take out time for family, hobbies and relaxation amidst professional obligations.

Did you face struggles or hardships when you started?

Yes, starting out in any career path comes with its share of struggles and hardships. I realised early on that my career choices would significantly influence my life, and while there were moments of opposition, perseverance and passion for my chosen path helped overcome obstacles.

What would your advice be for newcomers?

Stay focused on your goals, remain resilient in the face of challenges, seek mentorship and support from experienced professionals, and never underestimate the power of continuous learning and self-improvement. Success often comes to those who persist through adversity with determination and a positive attitude.