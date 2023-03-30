Actress Megha Chakraborty speaks about her show Imlie, career and life

How has your journey as an actor been?

It has been very good. Uncertainties are a part of everyone’s career, but I am blessed that things are going great.

Have you ever thought of an alternate career?

I always wanted to be a dancer. My career as an actor started after being selected for Badii Devrani. The journey so far has been enjoyable, but my love for dancing has remained the same.

Who is your inspiration as an actor?

Being a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan, I am deeply inspired by his work.

Imlie was a popular show when you joined. Was there pressure to succeed?

Definitely. Imlie was already a hit when I joined. I was confused about the leap. They wanted some changes in the story, and there was pressure to maintain the successful run. We are trying our best to keep the audience happy.

What’s your take on TRP system?

TRP matters a lot; it keeps me on track and acts as a motivator. So, I wait for Thursdays. I watch the episodes daily to review my performance.

Despite being a Bengali, you have not worked much in Kolkata. Was it a conscious decision to shift to Mumbai?

I did a Bengali show and a Bengali movie in Kolkata, but destiny brought me to Mumbai. I feel lucky to be where I am today.

What will be your tips to newcomers?

Stay positive. People get frustrated, think negatively and take wrong decisions. One should stay strong and keep working towards the goal.

How do you balance your work and personal life?

I try to give time to my parents with regular calls in between work. I visit my family often. I take care of their needs, but since my brother is with them I stay stress free.

How many close friends do you have in the industry?

I have two close friends, Sahil Phull and Swati Tarar. They are very important and special to me.

A hobby that you want to pursue?

I love kathak, but due to a busy schedule, it becomes difficult to keep up with it.

What do you do on your off day?

I go back home because my parents miss me. It also gives me an opportunity to spend time with my two pet dogs.