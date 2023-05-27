Actress Monika Singh’s take on social media

According to actress Monika Singh, because of social media people are looking at others to help them feel good about themselves. The actress believes that the pressure to stay on top of your social media game is exhausting.

“I think social media has definitely contributed to the need for self-validation. The immense pressure to post each day and capture every moment can be stressful. This needs to stop. We need to be responsible, and draw a line between our personal lives and what we post on the web,” she says.

“There are times when I find myself aimlessly scrolling through reels. It is important to take breaks and not get too caught up in it. It’s great to take pictures with our close ones for memories, but it’s important to do it for oneself instead of your social media handles,” she adds.