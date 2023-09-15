Actress Mrunal Thakur says she keeps trying things that excite her

IANS

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for films like Sita Ramam, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey and others, has completed five years in the film industry. On the occasion, the actress shared how imperative it was for actors to constantly reinvent themselves and explore more in showbiz in order to stay relevant.

Mrunal has always believed that the art of acting is a continuous journey, and she has been enthusiastic about embracing new challenges and opportunities. She shared: “I have so much more to explore. There are numerous languages of cinema to be a part of, and so many genres that excite me. I’m ready to experiment and immerse myself in the diversity that the world of films offers. As an actor, if you don’t have the appetite to accept new challenges and find ways to reinvent the wheel, and be open to different kinds of work, you will become irrelevant too far, too soon.”

The actress is one of the rare talents to make a successful transition from television to cinema, joining the league of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ronit Roy and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She added: “I have gone from doing television to films in three languages. I keep trying things that excite me. This hunger is what has helped me be where I’m today ”