Actress Nehha Pendse recalls working with Sunny Deol in ‘Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi’

IANS

Actress Nehha Pendse, who is known for her versatile performances in both television and films, recently recalled her journey as a child artiste, and expressed her admiration for actor Sunny Deol. She has acted in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films.

About her early days in the entertainment world, the actress said: "I began my acting career as a child artiste with a television serial on DD channel, and made my big-screen debut alongside the Sunny Deol in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi. My parents had always held a deep appreciation for art and entertainment, and that's where it all began. During that era, child artistes were relatively limited, as many perceived it as taboo to involve children in the entertainment industry."

She added: "However, I believe destiny had its role to play, and everything fell into place, allowing me to be part of numerous wonderful projects as a child artiste. Sunny Deol is one of my favourites among the many talented artistes I've worked with. He is a remarkably soft-spoken and respectable man. Despite his commanding presence, he remained humble and grounded."

Meanwhile, Nehha is also set to return with the new episodes of May I Come in Madam, as Madam Sanjana. The show will air on Star Bharat from September 26.

