Actress Rani Mukerji is proud of her franchise, Mardaani

With Mardaani, well-known actress Rani Mukerji is the only actress to have a franchise with a titular character to her credit. Her blockbuster Mardaani franchise, in which Rani essays the character of a cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, has won her acclaim and love.

Rani says, “I’m very proud of the Mardaani franchise. I have tried to show women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous and go-getters; as uncompromising, feisty and upright individuals. Mardaani fits into my vision for women in cinema aptly and because of this synergy, I have been able to give 200 per cent to this character.”

Rani feels there is a lot of similarity between her Mardaani character and how she is in real life.