Actress Seema is no more

Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Seema R Deo, who enacted a key role in the superhit 1971 film Anand, has passed away following prolonged illness. She was 81 and breathed her last at a private hospital on Thursday morning after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing
Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...
Tamil Nadu man tries to deliver child at home using YouTube videos, wife dies
A case under Section 174(3) of the CrPC has been registered,...