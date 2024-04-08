Actress Shilpa Shetty exercises with daughter Samisha

ANI

On World Health Day, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a motivational workout video featuring her daughter Samisha. The video captured Shilpa working out at her home gym, listening to Hanuman Chalisa while working out and playing with her little daughter.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy World Health Day. Wellness transcends the gym — it’s in our morning rituals, the meals we savour, the moments shared with our loved ones and our mental well-being. Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by prioritising you! Don’t forget to hydrate, meditate and appreciate our greatest gift. Swasth raho, mast raho.”