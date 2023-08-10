 Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who essays an acid attack survivor in the series Kaalkoot, says the roles she chooses aim at bringing about a change in society : The Tribune India

A still from Kaalkoot



Sheetal

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma is slowly but surely making a mark in the world of acting . In the latest crime thriller Kaalkoot, Shweta’s impeccable performance as an acid attack survivor has garnered praise. She talks about her wish to essay meaningful roles, upcoming shows and everything in between.

Having been a part of projects like Masaan, Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh, Mirzapur, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Kaalkoot, the actress feels, “It has always been about doing what drives me, and start inga dialogue about something interesting and educating for society. From signing to working in a series to promotions to feedback, I like everything because it initiates meaningful dialogue. For instance, Gone Kesh or Kaalkoot are both stories of different women and tackle different issues. Had my projects been entirely commercial and not intent-driven, the conversations would have been very different and monotonous. So, it’s my way of talking about the change that we as a society wish to bring about.”

Kaalkoot may have initiated a fresh conversation on acid attack survivors, but it’s also about police procedures and what transpires in an investigation. Shweta believes that the homework for the role was emotional. “The fact that my portrayal of Parul, Golu and Shalu in Kaalkoot, Mirzapur and Masaan, respectively, can’t be put in the same bracket is a big win and the feedback from the audiences is the cherry on the cake,” she adds.

Script is the hero

Ask her if it’s a conscious decision to choose meaningful roles in series over big budget films and she reiterates, “The script is the hero of the series and that’s what makes me decide which project to work on. For Kaalkoot as well, the script was so amazing that it moved me. Each character’s arc is impressive. Nobody is shown from a moral high ground, not even the hero cop, Ravi Shankar, played by Vijay Varma. Even though I had lesser screen space, but the role spoke to me in a way that was personal.”

Mirzapur again

On returning to her most iconic role on OTT, Golu in Mirzapur, the actress says, “As an actor you have to go with the flow. There are series where two parts were shot simultaneously to save time, energy and production cost, but at the same time, revisting a character every one or two years for a sequel is also interesting. I think the hype for Mirzapur season after season is due to the long wait and viewers’ anticipation, which keeps it relevant. Some part of dubbing is done and some remains, but we will deliver season three of Mirzapur by the end of this year.”

The actress is not sure whether Kaalkoot’s popularity will lead to a sequel, but her other successful venture Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2 will also go on floors soon. While the actress diplomatically gets away from naming her favourite director among the ones she has worked with, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar are the ones with whom she looks forward to working more often. Shweta was part of Zoya’s series Made in Heaven and would love to collaborate with her on a bigger level.

The actress is happily married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta. She visited Gurdaspur, Punjab, in November last year, accompanying her husband on a work trip. “I look forward to shooting in Punjab someday as the brief period of our stay was a memorable experience.”

