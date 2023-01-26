Actress Subuhii Joshi, who is currently seen in Bigg Buzz on Voot, says that she is by nature a friendly person. While she loves to converse with people, there are also a few whom she has kept at a distance. She says, “Until and unless I don’t get extremely bad vibes from someone, I do try to strike up a conversation.”
She adds, “At times, I am an extrovert and at times an introvert. It all depends on the vibes of the other person. There are people who make you so comfortable that you easily start talking to them and there are also people with whom you are not able to open up.” The actress believes it’s natural to have mood swings and admits that she too has experienced it. However Subuhii feels it’s a misconception that girls are more moody!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...