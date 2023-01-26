Actress Subuhii Joshi, who is currently seen in Bigg Buzz on Voot, says that she is by nature a friendly person. While she loves to converse with people, there are also a few whom she has kept at a distance. She says, “Until and unless I don’t get extremely bad vibes from someone, I do try to strike up a conversation.”

She adds, “At times, I am an extrovert and at times an introvert. It all depends on the vibes of the other person. There are people who make you so comfortable that you easily start talking to them and there are also people with whom you are not able to open up.” The actress believes it’s natural to have mood swings and admits that she too has experienced it. However Subuhii feels it’s a misconception that girls are more moody!