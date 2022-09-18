Actress Suhani Dhanki talks about her journey and how she manages work based out of London

Which was your last project on TV?

My last project was Porus on Sony TV. I played the role of the lead female protagonist, Laachi. The show is very close to my heart.

You recently did a cameo in Cuttputlli. How did you get that role?

During the pandemic many movies were filmed in the UK. I was approached by the casting team of Cuttputlli because the makers were looking for a UK-based actor for this role. I auditioned and after a few months, I got the part!

How was it working with Akshay Kumar?

Absolutely memorable. I have never seen a more disciplined actor. He was present during the entire shoot and was giving cues. He has an absolutely hilarious sense of humour and is so very spontaneous.

Since you are based in London now, what is your focus?

I’m very keen on my career as an actor both in India and in the UK. I’d love to explore a range of roles, especially those of strong, powerful women.

You are a classical dancer as well. What’s you plan on that front?

Besides acting, I’ve been working towards growing in my career as a dance artiste and making my guruji, Dr Sandhya Purecha, proud. Moving to London has only furthered that ambition.

Talking about Bollywood’s box office debacle, do you feel OTT release is a good option for films now?

Unfortunately, yes. I think watching a movie in theatre has its charm. It is an experience that we enjoy with friends or family. However, now people are used to watching films in the comfort of their home, at their pace and within the money they’re already paying. Also, there is a mindset that a movie that has been released in cinemas will have an OTT release anyway.

Entertainment industry has progressed and there’s surely a difference between an actor and a star. What is your viewpoint?

You don’t need to be a star to be working as an actor and you definitely don’t need to be a superstar to get recognised. The powerful performers are the ones adding value to the work and it really doesn’t matter anymore whether you’re a star or not.

How will you sum up your journey in the industry so far?

I’ve been blessed and fortunate. It is gratifying that I have been able to explore different genres and roles. Alongside, I made good friends.

How do you spend your ‘me time’?

I either dance, talk to my husband, listen to music and cook or read a book.