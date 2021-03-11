Actress Swaroopa Ghosh says that moving to Mumbai was a life-changing decision for her

How was your journey from Kolkata to Delhi?

At the age of 27, I got married and shifted to Delhi. I worked there for a long time in theatre as part of the National School of Drama Repertory Company where I met Ebrahim Alkazi. After leaving NSD, I joined Alkazi’s Living Theatre. I left the Living Theatre once I became pregnant.

Who all were responsible for your growth as an actor?

After my daughter was born, I resumed theatre with Alkazi’s daughter Amal Allana and his granddaughter Zuleikha Chaudhury. They both contributed a lot to my growth as an actor as I travelled all over the world with their group Theatre and Television Associates.

How did you cope with the shift to Mumbai?

The shift to Mumbai just happened. I think somewhere at the back of my mind I was getting prepared. I was mostly in Mumbai because I was doing films also. So, I knew that I had to shift. This year I will complete five years in Mumbai.

How and when did you get your first break in Hindi films?

Vicky Donor was my first film. I have known Jogi Malang, the casting director since my Delhi days. The team had come to Delhi for Vicky Donor’s audition. I went to meet Jogi and he asked me to audition. I gave the audition, and I was sure I wouldn’t make it, but it sort of worked.

How was the struggle in Mumbai?

The struggle for survival, I guess, is the same for everyone. I left a very settled and secure setup and came here, so I also had to go through the initial hiccups. Mumbai has been very kind to me, and God has been kind to me. I have been consistently getting work, so I really can’t complain.