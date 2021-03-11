Actress Swaroopa Ghosh says that moving to Mumbai was a life-changing decision for her

How was your journey from Kolkata to Delhi?
At the age of 27, I got married and shifted to Delhi. I worked there for a long time in theatre as part of the National School of Drama Repertory Company where I met Ebrahim Alkazi. After leaving NSD, I joined Alkazi’s Living Theatre. I left the Living Theatre once I became pregnant.
Who all were responsible for your growth as an actor?
After my daughter was born, I resumed theatre with Alkazi’s daughter Amal Allana and his granddaughter Zuleikha Chaudhury. They both contributed a lot to my growth as an actor as I travelled all over the world with their group Theatre and Television Associates.
How did you cope with the shift to Mumbai?
The shift to Mumbai just happened. I think somewhere at the back of my mind I was getting prepared. I was mostly in Mumbai because I was doing films also. So, I knew that I had to shift. This year I will complete five years in Mumbai.
How and when did you get your first break in Hindi films?
Vicky Donor was my first film. I have known Jogi Malang, the casting director since my Delhi days. The team had come to Delhi for Vicky Donor’s audition. I went to meet Jogi and he asked me to audition. I gave the audition, and I was sure I wouldn’t make it, but it sort of worked.
How was the struggle in Mumbai?
The struggle for survival, I guess, is the same for everyone. I left a very settled and secure setup and came here, so I also had to go through the initial hiccups. Mumbai has been very kind to me, and God has been kind to me. I have been consistently getting work, so I really can’t complain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala