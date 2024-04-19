Actress Sydney Sweeney lashes out at producer who called her ‘unwatchable’ in ‘Anyone But You’

IANS

Actress Sydney Sweeney, who garnered significant acclaim for her role in Euphoria, has slammed Hollywood producer Carol Baum after she claimed in a scathing review that Sydney ‘can’t act’ and is ‘not pretty’.

Baum harshly attacked the 26-year-old star during an interview with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin in front of a live audience this week. The 81-year-old producer ripped apart Sydney’s latest performance in the rom-com ‘Anyone But You’ alongside Glen Powell, claiming that the film was ‘unwatchable’ while critiquing her acting abilities.

After Sydney caught wind of the harsh public criticism, she furiously slammed the producer for tearing down another hardworking woman in the industry. “How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learnt in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Baum’s character.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York