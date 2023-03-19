Actress Twinkle Arora talks about her hit show Udaariyaan and the happy moments on the set

Udaariyaan has a loyal fan base. How has been your experience of working in the show?

Yes, it has a large and dedicated fan base and working in it has been both enjoyable and challenging. Every day is a roller coaster, but the love from viewers makes it a fulfilling experience. I hope they continue to cherish my role and show.

Does your family watch this show? What is their response to it?

My family watches Udaariyaan and they love it! They don’t miss any episode. I always get a call after the episode is telecast. My nani is super invested and is always excited about watching it. She keeps asking me “hun ki houna?”

How’s it working with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta?

Amazing! The whole team is very energetic and creative making every day a new experience. Definitely, Ravie sir and Sargun ma’am have made this place feel like home.

What do you think has kept audience hooked to this show?

I must say that our writers and creatives are very particular about quality. The plot revolves around youth, and the twists &turns are fascinating. Besides the audience, sometimes even we also wonder, “What’s going to happen next?” The suspense element has kept the viewers hooked.

Share any interesting moment from the set.

There are alot of happy moments on set. Best would be the whole crew celebrating my birthday at 3 am after the most hectic shift.

Happy atmosphere on the set makes one perform better.

Do you believe that?

Yes, I like how everyone always greets each other in a warm and friendly manner. A cheerful start leads to a lovely day. Half of your problems are automatically solved if you have a friendly work environment.

What do you have to say about the growing popularity of Punjabi shows?

It doesn’t matter because Udaariyaan is a mixture of cultures and even the show Junooniyat is going to be the same. So, it’s always about the story and how we are going to portray it irrespective of the cultural background.