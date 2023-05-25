Actress VaibhaviUpadhyaya killed in road accident

PTI

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for TV series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, was killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday, after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve.

“Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to civil hospital Banjar where the doctors declared her dead,” SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told. The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The body of the deceased was handed over to her brother Ankit Upadhyaya after post-mortem. Her family stays in Chandigarh. The driver of the car survived the crash with minor injuries.

Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, wrote “Gone too soon Vaibhavi...” on her Instagram Stories alongside a still of the late actor from their show. “Can’t believe this,” Ganguly captioned another picture of Upadhyaya.

Upadhyaya’s acting credits also include the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and TV shows such as CID and Adaalat.