Actress Vidya Balan describes her tryst with reels on social media

Acclaimed actress Vidya Balan has become a social media sensation thanks to her engaging ‘reels’ on the platform, which she says she started making about two years ago and is now having real fun.
Vidya shared, “It has been about two years, and I was shooting in London for the film Neeyat, and I had a lot of time at hand. And that’s why one fine day, I just decided what my manager had been telling me, ‘Why don’t we do reels’.”
After her first reel video went viral and received love fromfans, Vidya found herself hooked. An avid social media user, she consistently entertains her followers with her clips.
“I would do one reel in one or two months, and then she said we have the time to shoot a reel, and I was just having fun. After it went viral, I realised that I did what I enjoyed, and people are also enjoying it. So, I started doing it quite regularly. I am just having a lot of fun, honestly,” said the actress, who boasts a following of over 9.4 million on Instagram.
