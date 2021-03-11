Ad goes bad for Hrithik Roshan

After Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s recent online food delivery firm Zomato’s advertisement sparked a religious controversy, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has accused the actor and the food delivery app for “misleading and cheating the people” through the advertisement.

CAIT has also written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to demand action against Hrithik and Zomato. The actor is alleged to have hurt religious sentiments in the advertisement where he is seen saying that he felt like having a thali in Ujjain and so he orders from Mahakal.

CAIT said in a statement: “The prasad thali of Mahakal has been served free for centuries but within a specified place on the temple premises. There is no question of giving it to anyone outside the temple.” The Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple of Shiva in Ujjain is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and attracts thousands of devotees from across India.

Earlier, the priests of the temple had said that Zomato should withdraw the advertisement immediately and tender an apology. Responding to the CAIT statement, Zomato company’s statement read, “The ad refers to thalis at ‘Mahakal Restaurant’ and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakal Restaurant is one of our high order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain and the thali is a recommended item on its menu.”

An apology has also been issued by Zomato. — IANS

#hrithik roshan