Adah Sharma to star in Sunil Grover-starrer Sunflower 2

Adah Sharma is all set to play an exciting role opposite Sunil Grover in the web show Sunflower Season 2.

The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower featuring an array of quirky characters.

Expressing her excitement about the web show Adah said, “I did drama in Kerala Story, action in Commando. So, I thought it would be nice to do comedy and this is a role to die for! I can’t reveal too much but she’s very unique and creepy. This season revolves around her and she moves into Sunflower society and turns everyone’s lives upside down.”

Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show also features Sunil Grover in the lead role alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles.

The release date of the second season has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Adah will also be seen in Bastar. Bastar: The Naxal Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen.

