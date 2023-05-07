 Adah Sharma to those panning ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Google ISIS and Brides’ : The Tribune India

The film got into controversy after its trailer stated that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS

The official poster of "The Kerala Story", directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. PTI



IANS

Mumbai, May 7

Actress Adah Sharma, whose latest release 'The Kerala Story' is getting a good response, has shared some words of wisdom to those who are still calling the film a "propaganda".

Adah took to Twitter and wrote: "And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real."

Released on May 5, the film according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh has hit the double digits on second day of its release.

He tweeted: "#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on on Day 2a Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuitsa Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that's *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth... Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: a, 19.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In 'The Kerala Story', actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

'The Kerala Story' has been written and directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

It got into controversy after the trailer of the film stated that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Wrestlers’ protest: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri Border

Wrestlers’ protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...

Wait for probe report: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan appeals to farmer and khap leaders as SKM joins wrestlers’ protest

Wait for probe report: WFI chief Brij Bhushan appeals to farmer and khap leaders as SKM joins wrestlers' protest

‘When the probe is complete, I will come to your ‘khap’ panc...

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...

Women in Territorial Army to be posted along LoC

Women in Territorial Army to be posted along LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh okays cadre amendment


'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar's Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh Monday

Chandigarh: Traffic to be diverted on Dakshin, Madhya Marg on Monday

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal’s ‘palace’, alleges Congress

Wrestlers’ protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

15 associates of gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’ arrested in one month: Delhi Police

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be true homage to Parkash Singh Badal, says Sukhbir

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be true homage to Parkash Singh Badal, says Sukhbir

Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands