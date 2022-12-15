Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in prehistoric times in action-packed trailer of 65

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

Watch the trailer:

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, the movie was planned to be released in 2022 but was pushed a year forward.

The production of the film was wrapped in February 2021, the movie will now hit the big screen in 2023.

#65 #Adam Driver