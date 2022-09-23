 Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo flaunt PDA amid cheating allegations : The Tribune India

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo flaunt PDA amid cheating allegations

The singer and the model stepped out together on Wednesday morning

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo flaunt PDA amid cheating allegations

Adam Levine with his wife Behati Prinsloo. Instagram/adamlevine

Los Angeles, September 23

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his spouse Behati Prinsloo continue to put on a united front amid cheating allegations against him.

The pair have been caught showcasing public displays of affection (PDA) during their latest outings, brushing off any speculation about possible marital issues, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The singer and the model stepped out together on Wednesday morning, several days after the affair rumours began to spread.

The couple was seen holding hands while running errands in Montecito, California. They made sure their hands were visible above the shrub that blocked the view of their lower halves.

Levine kept a low profile in a black graphic T-shirt and black baseball cap with a pair of sunglasses. Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, also kept it casual in a white cut-out tank top and dark shades, while her long blonde hair was styled in a slicked-back bun.

The two were spotted again a few hours later with the former Victoria's Secret Angel making a quick outfit change. She traded her white tank for a pink tank top, while her hair was let loose. They were seen having a chat, laughing and even holding on to each other.

Levine and Prinsloo were first spotted together since the cheating allegations on Tuesday.

At the time, they were seen all smiles as they picked up their two children from school near their $52 million Montecito home, showing no signs of marital issues.

Levine's alleged infidelity was first exposed by model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a TikTok video that she and Adam had a relationship for about a year, when he's already married to Behati.

She added that they have not talked for months now, but shared a screenshot of an alleged message sent by Adam to her in which he asked: "Ok, serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's (a) boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious." He later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair". He, however, admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line".

More women have since come forward with claims that Levine flirted with them.

One of them was a comedian named Maryka, who posted on her Instagram Story a screenshot of an alleged conversation with the Maroon 5 frontman in which he told her: "Distract yourself by f**king with me!" Maryka also shared a video Adam sent to her in which he said, "I'm stupid", though the context in which he sent it is not clear.

Another woman named Alyson Rosef also posted a bunch of direct messages allegedly from Levine.

"I shouldn't be talking to you you know (right)?" he allegedly asked in one of the messages.

During another exchange, when Alyson stated she only likes metal music, the 'This Love' hitmaker allegedly responded: "Said no hot chicks ever other than you." Most recently, Levine's former yoga instructor accused him of sending a flirtatious text to her. Taking to her Instagram Story with the hashtag #ExposeAdamLevine, Alanna Zabel claimed the 'Never Gonna Leave This Bed' crooner, whom she worked with between 2007 and 2010, sent her a single flirty text while he was still romantically involved with waitress Becky Ginos, whom he dated between 2006 and 2009.

"One day he texted me saying 'I want to spend the day with you naked'. I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage," she wrote.

Alanna said the text ruined her relationship with her boyfriend and changed her life.

"Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologised (sic), removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text," so she claimed.

Of how Behati reacted to the cheating allegations, a source has told E! Online: "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.

"There are no excuses for his inappropriate behavior but he says it was nothing physical. He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on." IANS

#Adam Levine #Behati Prinsloo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

SGPC calls members’ meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala