Adam Sandler, Margot Robbie and Tom Cruise named Hollywood’s best-paid stars

Actor Adam Sandlar has made it to the top of Forbes list of the best-paid actors of 2023, surpassing Margot Robbie in the second place and Tom Cruise in the third.
Sandler earned a whopping $73 million in 2023, which saw him feature in Murder Mystery 2, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Leo. He also bankrolled The Out-Laws, which featured Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan.
This is the first time Sandler has made it to the top of Forbes list since 2002, when he starred in a number of comedy films, including Mr Deeds and Punch-Drunk Love. The actor and his co-star Jennifer Aniston played husband-and-wife private detectives in the movie.
Barbie star Margot Robbie made it to the second spot, with earnings of $59 million. She essayed the titular character in the film and served as a producer as well. In the third position is Hollywood star Tom Cruise with earnings of $45 million in 2023. He featured alongside names such as Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One last year. Then there is Ryan Gosling sitting in fourth position and Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon, who both earned $43 million.
In sixth place is actress Jennifer Aniston with $42 million. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham shared the seventh position with $41 million. With $38 million, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck in the ninth position and Denzel Washington is on the tenth spot with $24 million.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...