Adam Sandler, Margot Robbie and Tom Cruise named Hollywood’s best-paid stars

IANS

Actor Adam Sandlar has made it to the top of Forbes list of the best-paid actors of 2023, surpassing Margot Robbie in the second place and Tom Cruise in the third.

Sandler earned a whopping $73 million in 2023, which saw him feature in Murder Mystery 2, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Leo. He also bankrolled The Out-Laws, which featured Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan.

This is the first time Sandler has made it to the top of Forbes list since 2002, when he starred in a number of comedy films, including Mr Deeds and Punch-Drunk Love. The actor and his co-star Jennifer Aniston played husband-and-wife private detectives in the movie.

Barbie star Margot Robbie made it to the second spot, with earnings of $59 million. She essayed the titular character in the film and served as a producer as well. In the third position is Hollywood star Tom Cruise with earnings of $45 million in 2023. He featured alongside names such as Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One last year. Then there is Ryan Gosling sitting in fourth position and Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon, who both earned $43 million.

In sixth place is actress Jennifer Aniston with $42 million. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham shared the seventh position with $41 million. With $38 million, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck in the ninth position and Denzel Washington is on the tenth spot with $24 million.