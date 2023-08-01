Adarsh Gourav returns to the studio to record new music after a gap of four years

Actor Adarsh Gourav is a trained Hindustani classical singer, he is also a songwriter. Adarsh was also part of two bands — Steepsky, a metal ore band, and Oak Island, a progressive metal band. He hopes to juggle both acting and music. After having released his last single four years ago, Adarsh is now set to go back to the studio to record brand new music.

Adarsh says, “Music has been a constant in my life, but acting is something I was introduced to along the way, and I equally love both. I have always wanted to balance them by doing work that speaks to me and my craft in both of these scenes. I last recorded a single in 2019, and after almost 4 years, I’m now all set to go back to record some brand new music, which is primarily going to be new singles. It’s going to be soulful, vocal-driven pieces, something I’m naturally inclined towards. Music, for me, is a way to express my feelings and channel my creativity. I started my music journey through an introduction to Hindustani music and got introduced to the works of some of the legends who I’m deeply inspired by”.

On the acting front, Adarsh will soon be seen in Guns and Gulaabs, which is a comedy-crime thriller created and directed by mavericks Raj and DK.