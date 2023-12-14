Adarsh Gourav talks about his fitness journey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Adarsh Gourav, who will play a Callisthenics trainer in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, became a “gym geek” for the film.
A source said, “Adarsh became a gym geek, immersing himself in a rigorous fitness regime to authentically portray the nuances of his character. Zoya Akhtar’s vision demanded not just acting prowess but a physicality that resonates with the role.”
The actor left no stone unturned in preparing for this unique character.
On his preparation, Adarsh said, “For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline.”
The actor said, “The director’s vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation.”
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.
It also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 26.
