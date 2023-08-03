Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's next film 'Superman of Malegaon'

Mumbai, August 3
Actor Adarsh Gourav has been roped in for filmmaker Reema Kagti's next film, "Superman of Malegaon".
The comedy and drama is based on the life of Sheikh Nasir, who featured in the 2012 documentary "Supermen of Malegaon".
It is about the real life story of the residents of Malegaon, who make spoofs of Bollywood films to huge success.
Gourav, who shot to fame with “The White Tiger (2020), said he instantly gave his nod for “Superman of Malegaon” as he found the story intriguing.
“When Reema told me about ‘Malegaon', I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it.”
"They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100 percent business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves,” the actor said in a statement.
Gourav has wrapped up the shooting of “Superman of Malegaon”, which also features Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora among others.
In addition to this film, Gourav will next be seen in Netflix series "Guns & Gulaabs". The comedy crime thriller, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is based in the 90s world of crime and violence, and in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's home production, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case
Verdict comes a day after Islamabad HC set aside a session c...
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...
Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers
Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...
Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues release order
The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...