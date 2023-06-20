Adele tell he audience in Las Vegas that she has 'crude' fungal infection

ANI

Los Angeles, June 20

Singer Adele recently got candid about developing "jock itch".

During her Las Vegas show, Adele told her fans that she had been prescribed jock itch ointment for sweating "a lot" onstage in her spanx.

"I sweat a lot, and it doesn't go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor (diagnosed) me (with) jock itch," she said in a video shared on social media, People reported.

"Jock itch, that sounds like I'm a big Nuggets fan, doesn't it?" joked the Grammy winner, referring to the Denver-based NBA team that just won the NBA Finals. "It looks like I'm a big athlete, right?" The fungal skin infection, commonly found among athletes, is an "infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body," such as the groin and inner thighs, according to the Mayo Clinic."I have to squirt it on myself," she said before telling the crowd, "I don't know why the f--- I just told you that!"

She further teased, "Adele's got body acne!" In March, Adele revealed that she was extending her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough," she said at the time. "So I am coming back."

The English singer-songwriter explained she intends to film and release the concert footage "to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

#Adele