Adipurush becomes 2023’s most-watched trailer in 24 hours

The Ramayana-inspired movie Adipurush has recently broken a record. It has become the most-watched trailer of 2023, with more than 70 million views in 24 hours! It has also been trending at number one on YouTube since its release.
Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles, and will be released on June 16. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.
