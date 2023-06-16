'Adipurush': Fans celebrate release of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

ANI

Hyderabad, June 16

As actors Pabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama 'Adipurush' was released on Friday, Hyderabad's Sudarshan movie theater witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema hall to watch the film.

Fans were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall by cheering for Prabhas and dancing to the song 'Ram Siya Ram'.

#WATCH | Telangana: Fans celebrate the release of actor Prabhas' film #Adipurush as they gather in huge numbers outside Sudarshan movie theatre in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/CcDJW7nYrE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The film has received a massive response from the fans.

Recently, Aamir Khan Productions and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis extended wishes to the entire team of 'Adipurush' ahead of its release.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions shared the final trailer of the film and wrote "Wishing #BhushanKumar, #SaifAliKhan, @actorprabhas, @Kritisanon, @OmRaut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world! #Adipurush." Fadnavis wrote on his Instagram handle, "May the #Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film 'Adipurush' based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram's life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success [email protected]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

