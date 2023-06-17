'Adipurush' registers bumper opening with Rs 140 crore at global box office: makers

Mumbai, June 17
"Adipurush", a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has earned Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers claimed on Saturday.
In a press note, production banner T-Series said the Prabhas-starrer has recorded "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level".
"A cinematic extravaganza, 'Adipurush' has created a massive impact on box office... This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of ? 140 Crores at the Global Box Office," the statement read.
The makers also shared an Instagram post about the same:
View this post on Instagram
The multilingual 3D spectacle, which released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.
According to the makers, "Adipurush" joins Hrithik Roshan's "War"; "Brahmastra", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" in claiming the "coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages".
The film is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.
The advance booking numbers of "Adipurush", released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well, hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do a business of over Rs 80 crore on its first day.
The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
At the trailer launch, the director had announced that a seat will be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every screening.
