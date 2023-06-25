 'Adipurush' row: All India Cine Workers' body writes to Amit Shah, demands case against filmmakers : The Tribune India

'Adipurush' row: All India Cine Workers' body writes to Amit Shah, demands case against filmmakers

The All India Cine Workers body says writer Manoj Muntasir and director Om Raut have made a mockery of Ramayan

'Adipurush' row: All India Cine Workers' body writes to Amit Shah, demands case against filmmakers

A poster of 'Adipurush'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 25

The controversies surrounding Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush' are not ending anytime soon.

On Saturday, All India Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of 'Adipurush'.

"This letter is to draw your attention towards a movie called Adipurush which was released on 16th June 2023 in the theatres across India, have been hurting the sentiments of Hindu religion and the people who belief and pray Bhagwan Ram, Maa Sita and RamSevak bhagwan Hanuman, the movie running in the theatres continues to depict the image of Bhagwan Ram and entire Ramayan and the producers also want to make money selling discounted tickets across the multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about our learning and faith the Ramayan, the Makers T-Series and the producers, Writer Manoj Muntasir and Director Om Raut have made a Mockery of Ramayan by twisting the Dialogues, the costumes and the storyline (Characters) which sounds unacceptable to anybody and everybody," the letter read.

"Being a follower of Hinduism, the religious Sentiments of entire Hindu and Sanatan Dharma are hurt by the scenes, costumes and dialogues which is depicting wrong image of the invincible and immortal God of Hindus. Ramayan what we Know is twisted completely as per the taste of the Adipurush movie makers. We are requesting you to Lodge an FIR Against the Makers of Adipurush Movie the producers Bhushan Kumar T-Series & others, the Director Om Raut and the Writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla," All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh ShyamLal Gupta said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Association President, Gupta, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film. He also demanded an FIR against Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla and the producers of the movie.

'Adipurush', which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

