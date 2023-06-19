 ‘Adipurush’ team will redo controversial dialogues in keeping with people’s sentiments : The Tribune India

‘Adipurush’ team will redo controversial dialogues in keeping with people’s sentiments

The movie has come under fire for ‘disrespecting the Ramayana’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 19

"Adipurush" made an astonishing Rs 300 crore at the box office during its debut weekend, despite criticism about its poor script, costumes, dialogue and VFX.

The movie was one of the most awaited in India. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer was released on June 16 and got widely mixed reactions. The movie has come under fire for “disrespecting the Ramayana”.

After a controversy regarding the dialogues, the Adipurush team has decided to revise the controversial dialogues in the film.

T-Series' official spokesperson shared a note saying, "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –valuing the input of the public and the audience." 

The note further adds, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."  

Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the movie, also tweeted a statement on his official Twitter handle.

 

 

 

