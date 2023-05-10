Adipurush trailer out

ANI

The trailer of Adipurush was released on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas treated fans to the trailer of the upcoming mythological pan-India film and shared the poster of his look as Lord Rama. He captioned the post, “Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta. Jai Shri Ram. #AdipurushTrailer out now! #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June.”

The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.