Aditi Rao Hydari holidays with boyfriend Siddharth, their pictures are winning hearts

Chandigarh, June 12

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were on a vacation together. After being spotted at the Mumbai airport together, now a series of photos have surfaced on the internet in which both of them have a good time in Rajasthan.

In these photos, the couple can be seen enjoying a small get-together with politician-actor Bina Kak at her home in Rajasthan.

Bina herself posted these photos on her Instagram. In the first photograph, Aditi is sitting on the stairs with Bina sitting next to her the picture also has a dog sitting in front of the duo.

In the second photograph, Siddharth is also in the frame. The three are all smiles in this selfie. Bina lovingly holds Aditi and Siddharth close to her. The last picture showcases Bina and Aditi's glowing, happy faces as they look at the camera.

Taking it to instagram, Bina Kak Bina expressed her joy when Siddharth and Aditi visited her. She wrote:

“Happiest when the children visit me at home [email protected]”

Aditi affectionately addressed Bina Kak as "Guddi Maasi" in the comments section.

Aditi and Siddharth were recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

The rumoured couple has been dating since 2021 when they met on the sets of their Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'.They are frequently spotted together but none of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

