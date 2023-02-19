Aditi Rao Hydari on playing Anarkali in ‘Taj - Divided by Blood’

The mega series Taj – Divided by Blood is set to release on ZEE5 on March 3 and the makers dropped its much-awaited trailer on Saturday. The series will showcase historical figures as humans with ambitions, desires and flaws. A complete visual spectacle, Taj – Divided by Blood is full of drama, politics and tragedy; jealousy, deceit and betrayal; love, lust and romance; arts, poetry and architecture, and, most importantly, it showcases a bloody war of succession in the quest for power. Directed by Ron Scalpello, its stars Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar and Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, amongst others.

Aditi says, “I have always enjoyed history; there are many great stories outside our textbooks. When I was asked to play Anarkali, I was afraid and excited. Anarkali is an iconic character, her beauty and grace was considered unparalleled. I was intimidated at first and especially because of how it’s been portrayed by the mesmerising Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam.”

She adds, “What made me take a leap was a meeting with director Ron Scalpello, and the writers William and Simon. The role has been written well. The collaborative nature of our discussions also helped.”