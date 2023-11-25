Aditi Rao Hydari, receives DIAFA recognition, strikes a pose with Turkish actor Burak Deniz

Chandigarh, November 25
Aditi Rao Hydari has been recognised for her contribution to the Indian entertainment industry at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) 2023. It is a recognition of her dedication to the craft and also showcases her talent on the global stage.
The ceremony, which celebrates excellence in various fields, has recognised Aditi's outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Aditi shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Take a look;
Dedicated to legendary Egyptian actress Faten Hamama, DIAFA 2023 also saw several shining stars across industries on a global level. Along with Aditi the other renowned names were Turkish superstar Burak Deniz, British-Syrian journalist known as ‘The Interviewer of the Famous’ Adnan AlKateb, Algerian rapper-singer Soolking, Lebanese stars Carole Samaha and Pamela El Kik, Saudi TV personality Elham Ali, Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, Egyptian actresses Nadia Elgendi and Mona Zaki, Kuwaiti singer Mahmod Alturky, UAE rrtist Fatma Lootah, Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar amongst others.
From India, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri have also been recognised for their respective contributions.
Looking ahead, Aditi will grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, scheduled to stream soon on Netflix and also in the silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi & Arvind Swamy. Her future projects includes the maiden Indo-British collaborative venture, Lioness. Aditi Rao Hydari's artistic trajectory in the realm of cinema continues to captivate observers and is an indisputable triumph, as she consistently adds captivating projects to her repertoire.
