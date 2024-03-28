Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth married?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have reportedly tied the knot secretly at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. According to reports, the two got married in a quiet ceremony but have not made any official announcement yet.
The actors began dating after working on the 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. It was earlier this year, when the Wazir actress took to social media to confirm their relationship.
Aditi was first reported to be married to Satyadeep Mishra. However, she never confirmed her marital status. It was in 2013 she revealed that the two have gone their separate ways. Siddharth made his acting debut with filmmaker S Shankar’s coming-of-age Tamil film Boys in 2003. The actor was married to his childhood sweetheart Meghna in 2003. However, in 2007, they got divorced.
