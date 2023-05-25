Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes look in blue gown has rumoured boyfriend Siddharth go 'oh my'

ANI
Cannes, May 25
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari stole everyone's hearts with her appearance at the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival.
Aditi, on Wednesday, stepped out in the French Riviera, looking like an absolute dream in a sky blue Oscar de la Renta outfit.
She took to Instagram and posted several images of herself in the gown. Undoubtedly, Aditi exuded princess vibes in this ensemble.
Aditi, who is representing the brand L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival, simply captioned the post, "Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth, #cannes2023."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Her look received a big thumbs up from the audience.
"Adorable," a social media user commented.
"Beauty," Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented.
Aditi's rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth also reacted to the pictures.
"Oh my (heart eye emoji and fire emoji)," he wrote.
Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022 in a Sabyasachi saree.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the film front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'.
'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced on at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.
The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.
Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case
The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...
Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak
Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap
Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator w...
MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’
Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...