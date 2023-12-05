Aditi Rathore, who is a part of ‘Aangan - Aapno Kaa’, talks about the show’s unique premise and how her role connects with her

What is your character in Aangan—Aapno Kaa like?

My character, Tanvi, is the second daughter of the Sharma family, with Deepika being the eldest and Pallavi the youngest. Tanvi is a married woman who takes her duties and responsibilities of being a wife, mother and daughter-in-law, very seriously. Her focus is on managing the household. She is quite selfless and tends to put others before herself. However, she has many suppressed emotions that don’t get an outlet. She is a simple and emotional girl when it comes to dealing with the outside world.

How do you connect with Tanvi’s character and what aspects of her personality resonate with you?

Tanvi is very devoted and fulfils her duties very religiously. I absolutely admire her commitment towards her family and that is one trait that I value the most. I can also relate to it on a personal level because I believe that whatever you are doing, you should give your hundred per cent to it.

What can people expect from the show?

People will get to see a father-daughter relationship and how everyone has their own struggles. The show unfolds the complexities of family relationships, also focusing on unique struggles each character faces as they navigate through life. The audience will find the story to be sympathetic and captivating.

What was the biggest challenge in essaying this role?

Since Tanvi is such a devoted housewife and mother, her entire day goes into ensuring the well-being of her husband and kids. Tanvi has a lot of unspoken emotions, a lot of things that she keeps in her heart. While she happily fulfils her duties as a housewife, she has a lot going on in her heart, and that I found very challenging to portray.