Aditi Sanwal joins the cast of Baalveer 3

Aditi Sanwal has been roped in to play the female lead, opposite Dev Joshi, in the third season of Baalveer.
Dev will be seen playing the titular character and Aditi will essay the role of Kaashvi, a young girl who loves her parents and misses her mom as they both stay away from each other.
Talking about the show, she says that she is a bit nervous and excited also. “Baalveer is one of the most loved superhero franchises on TV and the fandom for the show is unbelievable. While I’m extremely happy to be joining the cast, I’m a little nervous as well.” Aditi, who is a doctor by profession, has worked in a number of TV shows.
She briefed about her character, saying, “My character Kaashvi’s presence in Baalveer’s life is that of a friend, comrade, and supporter and she will play an important role in his journey.” IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...
You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia
The CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection...