Aditi Sanwal joins the cast of Baalveer 3

Aditi Sanwal has been roped in to play the female lead, opposite Dev Joshi, in the third season of Baalveer.

Dev will be seen playing the titular character and Aditi will essay the role of Kaashvi, a young girl who loves her parents and misses her mom as they both stay away from each other.

Talking about the show, she says that she is a bit nervous and excited also. “Baalveer is one of the most loved superhero franchises on TV and the fandom for the show is unbelievable. While I’m extremely happy to be joining the cast, I’m a little nervous as well.” Aditi, who is a doctor by profession, has worked in a number of TV shows.

She briefed about her character, saying, “My character Kaashvi’s presence in Baalveer’s life is that of a friend, comrade, and supporter and she will play an important role in his journey.” IANS