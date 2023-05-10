Aditi Sanwal talks about her show Balveer

Tell us about your character Kaashvi in the show.

Kaashvi is an endearing person whose mere presence would make anyone feel good.

How did you prepare for your character?

I didn’t have to put in a lot of extra effort to get into the character because I found the character to be quite relatable. My approach was to keep it as natural as possible.

What has been your favourite scene so far?

While there were many scenes that I enjoyed shooting, one that stood out for me was the one where Kaashvi was oblivious to her powers.

How is the bond with your co-stars?

I share a very good bond with all my co-stars, and we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere on the sets. I enjoy going to work because of the good relationships I have with everyone, whether it’s my production team, directors, or co-stars.

What will the viewers take away from your character’s journey this season?

The positive qualities in Kaashvi’s character. She shows immense courage in her actions, always putting others first. She is also empathetic, warm, friendly, and helpful—everything one would desire in a friend, daughter, or companion.

Why did you take up this show?

There was no reason not to. Everything about the show was excellent, from the high-quality brand to its popularity, which led to its renewal for a third season. I have great respect for the creators of the show, and working with optimistic individuals was always a goal of mine. Additionally, the character of Kaashvi appealed to me greatly. I was drawn to the character and its potential for growth and development.

What can we expect from Kaashvi in the upcoming episodes of Baalveer?

The upcoming journey for Kaashvi will be tumultuous and unpredictable with numerous emotional upheavals due to her parents and supernatural consequences from Mahajaadu. However, despite these challenges, she will remain a devoted ally of Baalveer.