Aditya Deshmukh reveals the three musketeers of his show

Popular actor Aditya Deshmukh, who is portraying the role of Faizi in hit show Ziddi Dil, shares stories of bonding with his co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Shaleen Malhotra.
He says, “I am fond of my co-stars but what I love is the bromance between the three of us - Faizi, Karan and Sid. I know Shaleen Malhotra since the time we worked in a Vikram Bhatt web series. So, our bonding started from there. With Kunal Kapoor, I met him here on the sets first. He is a very mature actor and a very good counsellor.”
He adds, “I remember there was one emotional scene in which I had to cry and he actually came up to me and told me how to emote and control my emotions. He is someone whom I can rely on.”
