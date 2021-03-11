Aditya Deshmukh’s last day on the sets of Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Aditya Deshmukh says that his experience of working in Ziddi Dil Maane Na has been an amazing one.
As the show goes off air, he says that the last day on the sets was quite emotional for the entire team.
Aditya says, “We were in our rooms, taking a look at the place where we spent so much time. It was an emotional experience for me. I touched the wall for the last time thinking that as we move out a new setup will be built here for the next show. Many had tears in their eyes.”
Now that the show is over, Aditya plans to take a holiday to unwind. The actor says, “I am thinking of going to Goa and also have plans to visit my native place. I was initially planning to go to Budapest but because of the Ukraine issue, my family did not allow me. They have asked me to wait for some more time.”
