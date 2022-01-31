Aditya Narayan opens up on embracing parenthood

Zee TV recently returned with its singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The show’s host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first baby this year.
While Aditya had announced the news on social media, during the shoot, judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani congratulated Aditya on behalf of everyone.
In fact, Vishal even shared a few anecdotes about Aditya. He said, “In 2007, Aditya was this 17-year-old kid who started hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and today he is announcing this joyous news about his baby. I can’t tell you how proud and happy I am. You are a really good man and you’re going to be an incredible father.”
Aditya also opened up and mentioned, “Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our lives and I still can’t believe that I am going to be a father. It feels surreal. Our baby is due in February, and I want all your blessings. Anandji, I am very lucky that you are also present on the stage when we are announcing this news.”
