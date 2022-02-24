Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl

Mumbai, March 4
Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal on Friday announced that they had become parents to a baby girl.
The two took to Instagram and shared that they welcomed their first child on February 24.
“Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22," they posted on their respective accounts on the social media platform.
Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy in January this year.
Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, is known for crooning songs for films like ‘Dil Bechara’ and ‘Ram Leela’, while Agarwal has acted in Vikram Bhatt's horror film ‘Shaapit’ and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie ‘Kiccha’.
