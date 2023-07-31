Aditya Narayan talks about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their voices and build a career in the world of music.
The latest update is that Aditya Narayan is set to join the show as host for the upcoming season.
Aditya Narayan says, “I am really grateful to be a part of this show once again. It’s been 16 years since I hosted my first season of the show in 2007, and here I am set to host another one. It is nothing but pure love that makes me come back. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like home to me.”
