 Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's Gumraah teaser gets release date : The Tribune India

Aditya will be seen portraying a double role in the film, while Mrunal will play the role of a cop

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will be sharing screen space for the first time. Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, February 28

Makers of the upcoming crime thriller film 'Gumraah' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakuron Tuesday revealed the teaser release date.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapur treated fans with a new announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Do not trust easily! #Gumraah teaser out tomorrow! In cinemas from 7th April 2023." 

Take a look:

The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will portray the role of a cop in the film.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, 'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film.

Apart from this, Aditya has come up with a new web show titled 'The Night Manager', which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

Talking about the project, Aditya has earlier said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar." In the upcoming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

