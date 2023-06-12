Aditya Roy Kapur’s character in The Night Manager is inspired by Tony Stark

Disney+ Hotstar announced the date of Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager: Part 2, which is now set to release on June 30. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur).

The director, Sandeep Modi, is a big fan of Iron Man and Tony Stark and picked some nuances of Tony Stark’s character to develop the crux of his hero, Shaan, aka Aditya Roy Kapur. Sandeep says, “Tony Stark is against the idea of the misuse of weapons, and if you realise Shaan is also against the same, thematically, they are very similar. And somewhere all heroes have this one thing that binds them, which is their moral compass, and I think both Iron Man and The Night Manager have the same ethos in a way.”