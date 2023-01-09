Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan 'are not pregnant', here's proof

Mumbai, January 9
Actor Aditya Seal and wife Anushka Ranjan have denied rumours about them expecting their first child.
There were reports doing the rounds that the two were all set to welcome their first baby. However, Aditya took to Instagram to deny the reports.
He shared a photograph of them together on his Instagram Stories along with the clarification.
He wrote in the caption: "I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant." Anushka and Aditya got married on November 21, 2021 in Mumbai.
Aditya was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' alongside Kiara Advani in 2020. He has also starred in movies such as 'Tum Bin 2' and 'Student of the Year 2'. He will next be seen in 'Rocket Ganga' and 'Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani'. Anushka made her film debut with 'Wedding Pullav'.
IANS
