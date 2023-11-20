Adivi Sesh welcomes Banita Sandhu to mission of 'G2'

ANI

Mumbai, November 20

Adivi Sesh is raising fans' curiosity about the 'G2'. While the first look of the film raised anticipation, the film's leading lady has also been announced. Banita Sandhu will be seen opposite Sesh in the movie.

Taking to official Instagram, People Media Factory shared this exciting news with a poster.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2 Shoot begins soon." As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Media Factory (@peoplemediafactory)

One of the users wrote, "Waiting for G2." Another user commented, "Finally a little update was released from G_2."

'G2' is an action spy thriller from the makers of Major, Kashmir Files, and Kartikeya 2.

Banita has done films like 'October', and 'Sardar Udham'.

Talking about the same Banita said, "This is my first Pan-India film and I'm so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me."

Adivi Sesh said, "I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world, I look forward to an amazing collaboration."

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, and for 'G2' the makers are going international. 'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains.

The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining in.The official announcement of the remaining star cast of the film is still awaited.

#Instagram #Mumbai