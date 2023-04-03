'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Sara Ali Khan says playing freedom fighter is challenging

PTI

Mumbai, April 3

Essaying the role of a freedom fighter in the upcoming film “Ae Watan Mere Watan” was a challenging and exciting experience, says actor Sara Ali Khan.

The thriller-drama is directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942, “Ae Watan Mere Watan” is inspired by true events and follows the intrepid journey of a college woman in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

According to reports, the film is based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who played a key role in disseminating news across the country through radio during the Quit India Movement.

Sara said the Amazon Original film, which she described as a tale of bravery, challenged her as an actor.

Here's the promo of the movie:

"In our film, there is a part where we call her a ‘gumnaam nayak', an anonymous fighter because we don't know her. She sacrificed so much and you don't know who she is, that stands according to me, as a huge tale of sacrifice, strength and bravery.

"All this is prevalent in today's times or any time. So, it was definitely challenging and exciting too,” the 27-year-old actor, known for films such as “Kedarnath” and “Atrangi Re”, told PTI.

Sara, who holds a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, said the film enlightened her about the unsung freedom fighter.

“I am a history student so I know a decent amount about our freedom struggle but I didn't know about her. And I can imagine there are many people who don't know about her,” she added.

"Ae Watan Mere Watan” will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

